James Douglas Good, J.D., passed-away on July 19, 2020. J.D. was born on September 3, 1922, to Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Good. He was a 1939 graduate of Sharon High School and a 1943 graduate of Clemson University, where he lettered in baseball all four years. Upon graduation, J.D. entered the Army and served for five years. He married Tot Shillinglaw in 1945.
J.D. opened the York Lumber Company (YLC) in 1950, where it remains in operation today. The YLC received the Business of the Month Award by the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. In 2014, he was honored by the Chamber of Commerce with the William M. Brice, Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award.
J.D. serviced as a school trustee for York District One for twenty years and chairman for nineteen of those years. He has been a Rotarian, Jaycee, and served as a director and board member of the Bank of York for 52 years.
J.D. received the York District Sporting Hall of Fame Award in 2004 and received the York Comprehensive High School Community Service Award for 2006-2007. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he was a deacon and elder.
J.D. is survived by his daughter, Caroline Allman (Mike) and his son, Jimmy Good (Tammie) and his grandchildren, Michael (Melissa), Lee (Mary Margaret), Mary (Craig), and Jamie (Jon Michael). He has five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the caregivers who took great care of their father. These include Louise Miller, Nita Wallace, Ann Latham, Carolyn Hines, Arnetta Cook, Grace Sainz Rodriguez, Martha McGill, Michelle Bell, Danette Duncan, and Vonda Morgan who always showed him compassion and kindness. The family would also like to thank the staff at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House who gave excellent care through the end of life process.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in York, SC.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 10 West Liberty Street, York, SC 29745 and Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Good family.