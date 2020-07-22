1/
James Douglas "JD" Good Sr.
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
James Douglas Good, J.D., passed-away on July 19, 2020. J.D. was born on September 3, 1922, to Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Good. He was a 1939 graduate of Sharon High School and a 1943 graduate of Clemson University, where he lettered in baseball all four years. Upon graduation, J.D. entered the Army and served for five years. He married Tot Shillinglaw in 1945.

J.D. opened the York Lumber Company (YLC) in 1950, where it remains in operation today. The YLC received the Business of the Month Award by the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. In 2014, he was honored by the Chamber of Commerce with the William M. Brice, Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award.

J.D. serviced as a school trustee for York District One for twenty years and chairman for nineteen of those years. He has been a Rotarian, Jaycee, and served as a director and board member of the Bank of York for 52 years.

J.D. received the York District Sporting Hall of Fame Award in 2004 and received the York Comprehensive High School Community Service Award for 2006-2007. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he was a deacon and elder.

J.D. is survived by his daughter, Caroline Allman (Mike) and his son, Jimmy Good (Tammie) and his grandchildren, Michael (Melissa), Lee (Mary Margaret), Mary (Craig), and Jamie (Jon Michael). He has five great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the caregivers who took great care of their father. These include Louise Miller, Nita Wallace, Ann Latham, Carolyn Hines, Arnetta Cook, Grace Sainz Rodriguez, Martha McGill, Michelle Bell, Danette Duncan, and Vonda Morgan who always showed him compassion and kindness. The family would also like to thank the staff at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House who gave excellent care through the end of life process.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in York, SC.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 10 West Liberty Street, York, SC 29745 and Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Good family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all as you go through this difficult time... especially with the complications of the COVID restrictions. We just experienced it with the loss of my Mom last month. May you find comfort in God and in your fond memories of your Daddy.
Linda Ellington, York, SC
Linda Ellington
Friend
