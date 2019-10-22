Mr. James E. Hancock, 81, died Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Memorial services will be 3:00 pm Wednesday at Whitesell Funeral Home and the family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
A native of Jefferson, SC Mr. Hancock was a son of the late Andrew Hancock and Leroy Catledge Hancock. He loved watching NASCAR and riding around on his golf cart. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Betty Hancock; eight children, J.C. Crocker and his wife, Ann, Barbara Whisnant and her husband, David, Betty Lou Blackwell, James E. Hancock, Jr. (Haney) and his wife, Doreen, Susan Lester, Kevin Bivins, Robbie Twedt and her husband, Kyle, and Saleana Harris; a brother, Hazel Hancock; two sisters, Sylvia Marlow and Lillie Benton (Benky); 8 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Paula Mahaffey; three brothers; three sisters; and a great-grandson, Greyson Hancock.
The family would like to express appreciation to the Kershaw Health Hospice team for all of their love and support.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 22, 2019