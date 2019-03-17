James E. Locke

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Locke.

Mr. James E. Locke, 70, of 425 1/2 Dave Lyle Blvd. passed away of March 13, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Visitation will be Mon., March 18, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Tues., March 19, 2019 at 2:30pm at Gethsemane Church. Burial will follow at Barber Memorial Cemetery.

Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.