Mr. James E. Locke, 70, of 425 1/2 Dave Lyle Blvd. passed away of March 13, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Locke.
Visitation will be Mon., March 18, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Tues., March 19, 2019 at 2:30pm at Gethsemane Church. Burial will follow at Barber Memorial Cemetery.
Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Published in The Herald on Mar. 17, 2019