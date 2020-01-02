James Edward Kennedy (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Christopher King's Funeral Home
703 Old York Road
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-377-1144
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Mount Zion Baptist Church
Great Falls, SC
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Mount Zion Baptist Church
Great Falls, SC
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
First Mount Zion Baptist Church
Great Falls, SC
Obituary
Mr. James Edward Kennedy passed December 25, 2019 at 663 Old Friendship Road Rock Hill, SC . Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at First Mount Zion Baptist Church, Great Falls, SC. He will lie in state from 1:00pm until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at the Church. Family will receive friends at the home 227 Catawba Road, Great Falls, SC. Funeral services are entrusted to Christopher King's Funeral Home 803-377-1144. Flower can be delivered to Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
