James F. Bratton
1938 - 2020
Catawba, SC - Mr. James F. Bratton, 82, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held for Mr. Bratton on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. A graveside service will follow the visitation and be held at 3pm at Grandview Memorial Park-Hollis Lakes with Revs. Ronnie Aiton and Steve Kirby officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Bratton was the son of the late Robert Chess Bratton and Lillian Braswell Bratton. He was retired as an electrician with Continental General Tire after 22 years of service and served his country in the Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He also served as a past-master in the Rock Hill Masonic Lodge 111, in addition to being a member of the Hejaz Shriners. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed going on trips with the church to help work on houses and help those in need. In his spare time, he was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and enjoyed working on older cars; especially his 1957 Chevy Bel-Air. Mr. Bratton loved his family and his four cats, Bob, Spock, Stocky, and Ducky.

Mr. Bratton is survived by his wife, Nancy Arant Bratton; his son, Greg Bratton (Nikki); his daughters, Tracy McGarity (Tom) and Lisa Chavis; and his three grandchildren, Allen Bratton, Emma McGarity, and Dylan McGarity. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert Chess Bratton and Lillian Braswell Bratton; his brothers, Charles Bratton and Bobby Bratton; and his sister, Teddy Comer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Bratton's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the Bratton family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
OCT
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Park-Hollis Lakes
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
