The funeral service will be held at 1PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Olivet Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home, 390 Love St. McConnells, SC 29726, following the funeral service.



Born on October 3, 1946 in York, SC, Jim was the son of the late James Frazier Love, Sr. and Josie Russell Glenn Love. He received his Bachelor's Degree in 1967 from Clemson University and his Master's Degree from Winthrop College. Jim was an avid Clemson fan and a life time resident of McConnells where he served for nearly 20 years as mayor. He was also a member at Olivet Presbyterian Church. Jim was employed with the Chester County School District for more than 39 years as a guidance counselor and the Director of the Chester County Career Center.



He is survived by his wife, Agnes Louise Aycock Love of the home, son, James Frazier Love, III of McConnells, daughter, Agnes Ann Love Feemster (Matthew) of Severna Park, MD, sisters, Jo Mitchell (Joe), Ann Gribble (Jerry), brother, John M. Love (Mary), and grandchildren; Sam Feemster, Ryn Feemster, Meg Feemster, Mary Morgan Love, and Jay Love.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Magoffin.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association or Olivet Building Fund, 159 Church St. McConnells, SC 29726 or to a .



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Love family.

Donations