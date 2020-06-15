James Frederick Bowman Sr.
1936 - 2020
Mr. James "Jim" Frederick Bowman, Sr., 83, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Laurelwood Cemetery with Reverend Richard W. Carr, III and Dr. Mark Verdery officiating.

A native of Clover, SC, Mr. Bowman was the son of the late Lonnie Albert and Daisy Stewart Bowman A graduate of Clover High School, he played on the 1955 North-South Allstar football team and was named MVP. He earned a four-year football scholarship to The University of South Carolina. Upon graduation, he taught and coached at Rock Hill High School. He was the founder and owner of Basic Real Estate and a United States Air Force veteran. Mr. Bowman was a member and deacon of First Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Bowman is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dora Dunlap Hutcheson Bowman; their son, James "Jamie" Frederick Bowman, Jr. (Virginia) of Edgemoor, SC; daughter, Dede Bowman Johnston (James) of Rock Hill; brother, Lonnie A. Bowman, Jr. (Sylvia) of Columbia, SC and grandson, James "Chip" Frederick Bowman, III.

Memorials may be made in Mr. Bowman's name to The University of South Carolina Association of Lettermen, Rice Athletic Center, 1304 Heyward Street, Columbia, SC 29208 or to the charity of one's choice.

Condolences may be made to the Bowman family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
