Mr. James (Mitch) Hammond, 62, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 in his home in Rock Hill, S.C. The family will receive family and friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. for visitation and services will start at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church 3520 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, S.C. 29732. James (Mitch) Hammond was in Rock Hill, S.C. He was a long time employee of Workman Oil Wrecker Services and he taught Dixie Youth Baseball for 13 years. He was a loving husband to his wife Judy Hammond for 46 years and loving father to three daughters. He had eight grandkids, and one great-grandbaby. Survivors included his wife of 46 years, Judy Hammond, daughters, Michelle Shore and husband, Doug Shore, Shannon Henson and husband Adrian Henson, grandkids, Tyler Goodman, Austin Shore, Autumn Bailey, Hunter Bailey, Zoey Hefner, Tristan Henson, Brentian Hammond, Chelsea Hammond, great-grandbaby, JJ Goodman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent or given to his wife, Judy Hammond. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 21, 2019