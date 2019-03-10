James Henry Hoggard, Sr., 82, of Rock Hill, passed away at home on Friday, March 8, 2019.
|
The family will receive friends at the home, 930 White Horse Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 from 2 - 6 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
James was a son of the late Johnny Hoggard and Lettie Cherry Hoggard.
He is survived by his children, Jimmy Hoggard (Gwen) of Sharon, Faye Buchanan of Clover, Joanne Cashion of Rock Hill, Dorene Holliman (Jamie) of Texas, and Darlene Roden (Terry) of Texas, brothers, Ray Hoggard, John Hoggard, sister Faye Sanderson, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Hoggard family.
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Published in The Herald on Mar. 10, 2019