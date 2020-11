Or Copy this URL to Share

James Henry Miller

June 29, 1946 - November 2, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Mr. James Henry Miller of Charlotte died Nov. 2, 2020. Public viewing will be Saturday from 2pm - 7pm at Richmond Funeral Home & Cremation Service Charlotte, NC. Funeral will be Sunday at 1:30pm with visitation at 12:30 pm at Mission Church of The Lord Jesus Christ in Charlotte, NC.





