Dr. James "Jim" Hylbert Sims, of Rock Hill, formerly of Hattiesburg, MS went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019.



Dr. Sims was in the US Navy from 1942 until 1946 serving on the Betelgeuse (AKA11) from 1943-1944 and was involved in the invasion of Southern France and Italy. He also served in the South Pacific on Guam from 1945-46



Dr. Sims was a fine gentleman, exemplary Christian, wonderful teacher of literature and of Bible, unswervingly devoted and faithful husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his friends, his 3 surviving children, his 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, and will be often remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, gentleness and loving attitude towards all people he encountered.



Dr. Sims life themes can be expressed in this way: "carpe diem" (within bounds) eternity through Christ for, .... "Of Him, through Him, and to Him are all things" (Romans 11:36) with (1 Corinthians 15:34-58)



He was preceded in death by his Wife of 60 years Elizabeth Gray Sims, Sister Jean Wilburn, second son Timothy Sims, and his third child and only daughter, Suzannah Blackwell.



Dr. Sims is survived by sons, James W (Regine) Sims of Jesteburg, Germany, C. Andrew (Anne) Sims of Waxhaw, NC, and John M. Sims of Jupiter, FL .



A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday 14th September, at Westminster Presbyterian Church Chapel in Rock Hill, SC



Dr. Sims will be buried alongside his wife Elizabeth in Hattiesburg, MS



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill SC:



A full obituary and guestbook may be found at



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the Sims family.

