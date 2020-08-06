James K. Ardrey, 88, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Westminster Towers Health and Rehab Center.



A Celebration of Life service will be held for Mr. Ardrey at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Doctor Mike Honeycutt and Reverend Doctor Shelton Sanford officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. The family will receive visitors after the service outside of church under a tent.



