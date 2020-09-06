Mr. James "Jimmy" Peay, 86, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Harbor Chase at Riverwalk.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:30 pm at First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Revs. Steve Hogg and Jamie Burdette officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Road. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30-2:15 pm at the church. Due to Covid 19, the family requests all in attendance to please wear masks.
A native of Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Peay was the son of the late Burdette and Louise Hinson Peay. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a United States Navy veteran. He retired from Hoechst Celanese where he was a supervisor in the Beaming Department. Mr. Peay loved Clemson football and golfing. He enjoyed telling stories of his time in the Navy and having his weekly coffee with his buddies at McDonald's. Mr. Peay especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He coached Pee Wee football and baseball for over 12 years and loved his players as his own. He was the widower of Phyllis Shaw Peay.
Mr. Peay is survived by his daughters, Rene Peay Brannan (Gary) and Kelly Peay Snider (Rusty) all of Rock Hill; his sisters, Linda Lowery, Kate Parrish and Cynthia Dailey (Ron) all of Rock Hill; and his five grandchildren, Jamie Brannan (Corrie), Ben Brannan (Valerie), Maggie Snider, Adam Snider (Hannah) and Luke Snider. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Sexton and brother, Dennis Peay.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Peay's name to Let's Talk Dementia, c/o Sr. Life Journeys/Let's Talk Dementia, 19990 Barletta Ln, # 813, Estero, FL, 33928 or at the website www.letstalkdementia.org
.
Condolences may be made to the Peay family at www.greenefuneralhome.net