1/
James Kosko
1944 - 2020
James Kosko
November 24, 2020
Clover, South Carolina - Mr. James W. Kosko, 76, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at The Brian Center, Gastonia, NC.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Clover Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Sam Roberson officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC.
Mr. James W. Kosko was born June 8, 1944 in Akron, OH to the late John Wesley and Helen Christine Ward Kosko. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran and was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna M. Kosko and a son, James W. Kosko, Jr.
Survivors are his sons, Joseph Wesley Kosko, Peter & Daniel Kosko Ocampo all of Clover, SC and Karl Wesley Kosko (Lynde) of Kent, OH; sisters Dorothy Smith, of Ellisville, MS and Peggy Jones, of Taos, NM; and brothers Dr. Paul Kosko of Carrollton, MS and Dr. John Kosko, Jr. of Columbus, OH
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Kosko.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Clover Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Memories & Condolences

November 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all Jim’s family and friends. I remember Jim in his Boy Scout uniform and hat. We lived around the corner and sister Peggy my best friend. May you all be held in the palm of God’s hand during this sad time Knowing Jim is with our heavenly Lord and Father in eternal happiness.
Julie Villalovos (Sipe)
Neighbor
November 25, 2020
Karl, Peter, and Joseph: I have many fond memories of Jim as the oldest of my first cousins. Your father was a good man who always loved his family. May God bless you and your families as you mourn your father's loss and adjust to this change in your lives.
Jim Ward, Jr.
Family
November 25, 2020
My condolences to the family all of them my dear cousins as was Jim.

Peace and Blessings,

Mary Ann Ward Currie
Mary Ann Ward Currie
Family
November 25, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Peggy Jones
