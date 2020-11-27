James Kosko
November 24, 2020
Clover, South Carolina - Mr. James W. Kosko, 76, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at The Brian Center, Gastonia, NC.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Clover Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Sam Roberson officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC.
Mr. James W. Kosko was born June 8, 1944 in Akron, OH to the late John Wesley and Helen Christine Ward Kosko. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran and was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna M. Kosko and a son, James W. Kosko, Jr.
Survivors are his sons, Joseph Wesley Kosko, Peter & Daniel Kosko Ocampo all of Clover, SC and Karl Wesley Kosko (Lynde) of Kent, OH; sisters Dorothy Smith, of Ellisville, MS and Peggy Jones, of Taos, NM; and brothers Dr. Paul Kosko of Carrollton, MS and Dr. John Kosko, Jr. of Columbus, OH
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Kosko.