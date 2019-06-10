Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. "Jimmy" Schwing. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jimmy" Loughron Schwing, 66, of Rock Hill passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.



Jimmy was born on August 31, 1952 in Spartanburg to the late Arthur G. Schwing, Sr. and Janet Pearson Schwing. He was a member of First Baptist Church Rock Hill. Jimmy enjoyed playing billiards and antique automobiles. He was a member of the Over the Hill Antique Car Club.



Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings; Buck Schwing of Rock Hill, Joyce Stevens of Rock Hill, Barbara Harrelson of Charlotte and Pat Greene of Spartanburg. Also surviving are six nieces and nephews; Lisa, Kenny, Randy, Joyce, Erika and Grant; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Burdette officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Rock Hill; Building Fund at 481 Hood Center Dr. Rock Hill, SC 29730 or -Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Schwing family.



James "Jimmy" Loughron Schwing, 66, of Rock Hill passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.Jimmy was born on August 31, 1952 in Spartanburg to the late Arthur G. Schwing, Sr. and Janet Pearson Schwing. He was a member of First Baptist Church Rock Hill. Jimmy enjoyed playing billiards and antique automobiles. He was a member of the Over the Hill Antique Car Club.Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings; Buck Schwing of Rock Hill, Joyce Stevens of Rock Hill, Barbara Harrelson of Charlotte and Pat Greene of Spartanburg. Also surviving are six nieces and nephews; Lisa, Kenny, Randy, Joyce, Erika and Grant; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Burdette officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Rock Hill; Building Fund at 481 Hood Center Dr. Rock Hill, SC 29730 or -Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Schwing family.Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com Published in The Herald on June 10, 2019

