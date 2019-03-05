Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Valrance. View Sign

James L Valrance, age 69, of Bluffton, SC and Burt Lake, MI and formerly of Lake Wylie, SC, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA.



Mr. Valrance was born on February 28, 1949 in Detroit, MI, the son of the late James R and Jean L Valrance. He was a graduate of Purdue University where he earned a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and was a member of Triangle Fraternity. He continued his formal education at the University of Chicago where he earned his MBA. Jim worked for many years with Ovako Ajax, Inc. where he was a General Manager and was later an Executive Vice President with Carolina Appraisals until retirement. He was on the Construction Committee with Habitat for Humanity of York County, SC, a member of River Hills Community Church, Topinabee Community Church, and attended Allison Creek Presbyterian Church. Outside of work and civic involvement Jim was an avid cyclist.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Valrance was preceded in death by his grandson, Lewis R. Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Nancy R. Valrance; sons, Rick W. Jones (Daryl) and Zachary M. Jones; sisters, Judith V. Kohl (Jim) and Joan V. Whittlesey (Brad); grandchildren, McKenna Frettoloso (Martin) and Griffin and Skye Jones as well as nieces and nephew, Tracy Darrow (Jeff), Wendy Hazlett (Jim), Katie Bell (Steve), Amy Turner (Patrick), Jim Whittlesey (Rachel), and Megan Hanlon (Tyler); and a host of extended family and dear friends.



There will be a service celebrating Jim's life at 1:30 on March 10 at River Hills Community Church in Lake Wylie, SC. There will also be a service this summer in Jim's beloved Michigan, on July 19, at 2:00 at Topinabee Community Church.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Habitat for Humanity of York County, Inc., P.O. Box 4255, Rock Hill, SC 29732 , Burt Lake Preservation Association, P.O. Box 632, Indian River, MI 49716, or either of his churches.

