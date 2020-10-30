James (Jim) Lester Shull, Jr.
February 14, 1927 - October 27, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - James (Jim) Lester Shull, Jr., the only child of the late James L. (Jack) and Bonnie Dyches Shull, was born in Columbia on February 14, 1927 and passed away in Rock Hill on October 27, 2020. He graduated from Brooklyn Cayce High School where he participated in football, basketball, baseball and boxing. After high school, he played semi-professional football and baseball for the Columbia Mills in West Columbia. After serving during World War II in the Merchant Marines (North Atlantic, South Pacific and Mediterranean campaigns), he married the late Ruby Medlin Shull. He was an insurance professional, having earned the distinguished Chartered Life Underwriters (CLU) designation. Jim was appointed General Agent for Kansas City Life Insurance Company where he received multiple President's awards reserved for the top producers. He was a dedicated Christian and life-long Baptist. He was active in the Christian Business Men's Committee (CBMC) of Greater Columbia, helping to organize the annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. After retirement, he joined the First Baptist Church of Rock Hill. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Linda Adams (Charles Tybroski) and Debbie Troutman (Pete) in addition to five grandsons, Jason (Ann) and Brent (Jessica) Adams; Perry (Cathelene), Reid (Elizabeth) and McCree (Nicole) Troutman; and 7 great-grandchildren (Ciarra, Grayson, Caleb, Anna, Adalynn, Caroline and Benjamin). There will be a family-only graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia on Monday, November 2. The family requests that you send no flowers. Instead, donations will be appreciated either to the First Baptist Church of Rock Hill (https://www.fbcrockhill.org/
), the Billy Graham Library ( https://billygrahamlibrary.org/ ) or the Alzheimer's Association
(https://act.alz.org
). The family thanks the staff at Harbor Chase assisted living facility, the nurses, staff and doctors at Piedmont Medical Center and the medical staff at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15