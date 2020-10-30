1/1
James Lester (Jim) Shull Jr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Lester Shull, Jr.
February 14, 1927 - October 27, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - James (Jim) Lester Shull, Jr., the only child of the late James L. (Jack) and Bonnie Dyches Shull, was born in Columbia on February 14, 1927 and passed away in Rock Hill on October 27, 2020. He graduated from Brooklyn Cayce High School where he participated in football, basketball, baseball and boxing. After high school, he played semi-professional football and baseball for the Columbia Mills in West Columbia. After serving during World War II in the Merchant Marines (North Atlantic, South Pacific and Mediterranean campaigns), he married the late Ruby Medlin Shull. He was an insurance professional, having earned the distinguished Chartered Life Underwriters (CLU) designation. Jim was appointed General Agent for Kansas City Life Insurance Company where he received multiple President's awards reserved for the top producers. He was a dedicated Christian and life-long Baptist. He was active in the Christian Business Men's Committee (CBMC) of Greater Columbia, helping to organize the annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. After retirement, he joined the First Baptist Church of Rock Hill. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Linda Adams (Charles Tybroski) and Debbie Troutman (Pete) in addition to five grandsons, Jason (Ann) and Brent (Jessica) Adams; Perry (Cathelene), Reid (Elizabeth) and McCree (Nicole) Troutman; and 7 great-grandchildren (Ciarra, Grayson, Caleb, Anna, Adalynn, Caroline and Benjamin). There will be a family-only graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia on Monday, November 2. The family requests that you send no flowers. Instead, donations will be appreciated either to the First Baptist Church of Rock Hill (https://www.fbcrockhill.org/), the Billy Graham Library ( https://billygrahamlibrary.org/ ) or the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org). The family thanks the staff at Harbor Chase assisted living facility, the nurses, staff and doctors at Piedmont Medical Center and the medical staff at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved