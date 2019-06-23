James Leon Loggins, 60 of York passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Vassey officiating. The burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2PM Tuesday at the church.
Born in Oconee, SC, James was the son of the late Colie Loggins and Margaret Hall Wallace. He is survived by his son, Kevin Loggins, sister, Betty Fuller, grandchildren, Mickey Loggins, Hayley Loggins, and Joseph Loggins, nephews, Shane Benfield, Stephen Carr, and nieces, Wanda Williams, Crystal Taylor.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sons, Jimmy Loggins, Timmy Loggins, and sister, Mary Benfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28210.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Loggins family.
Published in The Herald on June 23, 2019