Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. "Jim" Davis. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Service 2:00 PM Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James M. (Jim) Davis of Rock Hill, S.C. passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 at the age of 90.



He was born on November 13, 1928 in Dearborn, Michigan and graduated from Fordson High School in 1947. He also attended Dearborn Jr. College. Jim served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.



He was married to Joyce Ann Gudgel Davis for 47 years until her passing in 1999. Jim worked for Union Oil Company of California for 28 years. After retiring in 1995, he worked 5 years for Sherer Dental Lab in Rock Hill. He also spent many years coaching football, basketball and baseball in Canonsburg, Pa.



Jim was a member of the Rock Hill Country Club for nearly 40 years. He also belonged to Saint Anne Catholic Church, #1720 Moose Lodge, the American Legion and the YMCA Upper Palmetto Branch.



Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Dena Cumming and father James S. Davis. He is survived by his son James R. Davis (wife Robin) of Jupiter, Florida and his daughter Kristal A. Davis (Cathy Walker) of Lexington, S.C. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Jimmy Davis (Ashley), Shannon Mirabal (Julio) and Jordan Davis all of Jupiter, Fl. as well as 5 great grandchildren, Kaiden, Ava, Kiley, Ella and James.



The family will receive friends at the Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home in Rock Hill on Thursday, October 10th from 1:00 to 2:00 with a service open to everyone at 2:00. Burial will follow immediately thereafter at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation at 801 Riverside Dr. St6G New York, New York 10032 or via website at



Online condolences may be registered at



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Davis family.

James M. (Jim) Davis of Rock Hill, S.C. passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 at the age of 90.He was born on November 13, 1928 in Dearborn, Michigan and graduated from Fordson High School in 1947. He also attended Dearborn Jr. College. Jim served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.He was married to Joyce Ann Gudgel Davis for 47 years until her passing in 1999. Jim worked for Union Oil Company of California for 28 years. After retiring in 1995, he worked 5 years for Sherer Dental Lab in Rock Hill. He also spent many years coaching football, basketball and baseball in Canonsburg, Pa.Jim was a member of the Rock Hill Country Club for nearly 40 years. He also belonged to Saint Anne Catholic Church, #1720 Moose Lodge, the American Legion and the YMCA Upper Palmetto Branch.Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Dena Cumming and father James S. Davis. He is survived by his son James R. Davis (wife Robin) of Jupiter, Florida and his daughter Kristal A. Davis (Cathy Walker) of Lexington, S.C. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Jimmy Davis (Ashley), Shannon Mirabal (Julio) and Jordan Davis all of Jupiter, Fl. as well as 5 great grandchildren, Kaiden, Ava, Kiley, Ella and James.The family will receive friends at the Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home in Rock Hill on Thursday, October 10th from 1:00 to 2:00 with a service open to everyone at 2:00. Burial will follow immediately thereafter at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation at 801 Riverside Dr. St6G New York, New York 10032 or via website at ProjectALS.com Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Davis family. Published in The Herald on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close