James Marvin Thompson, Jr., 72, of 585 Gold Knob Road, Salisbury, NC and formerly of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Sat. June13, 2020 at his home. Funeral Service will be held on Sat. June 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street., Chester, SC with Rev. George McCoy officiating. Military Rites will be performed. Viewing 2-6 pm on Friday at the funeral home. King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC is in charge of arrangements.



