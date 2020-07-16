A Memorial service for James McCullough will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 12p.m., at Parker Funeral Home Chapel 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill, SC 29730 Archbishop B.R. Wilson, Pastor Gethsemane Church, Rock Hill, SC.Mr. James (Love) McCullough, age of 88, born June 6, 1932 in Rock Hill, SC passed away on July 12, 2020 at MUSC Hospital in Lancaster, SC.He is preceded in death by his parents, the late Lula and Robert McCullough, and wife, Rosemary McCullough, brothers, David (Coot) McCullough, Thomas McCullough, sister, Lois Barkley, all of Rock Hill, SC, and daughter, Edwina Buford of Charlotte, NC.He is survived by his daughters, Helen McCullough, Teresa McCullough, sons, Bobby McCullough, Jamie McCullough, all of Rock Hill, SC; nieces, Sallie Minor (James) of Charlotte, NC, and Sandra Knox, Eyvonne McCullough, both of Rock Hill, SC, and sister-in-law, Martha McCullough of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Bobby McCullough, Jr., Kashonda Caldwell, Darrius Caldwell, all of Rock Hill, SC, Isaiah Gash of Charlotte, NC , and the Nelson Family of Rock Hill, SC; He leaves behind a host of relatives and friends. There will be a Private Memorial Service. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.