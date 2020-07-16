1/1
James McCullough
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Memorial service for James McCullough will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 12p.m., at Parker Funeral Home Chapel 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill, SC 29730 Archbishop B.R. Wilson, Pastor Gethsemane Church, Rock Hill, SC.

Mr. James (Love) McCullough, age of 88, born June 6, 1932 in Rock Hill, SC passed away on July 12, 2020 at MUSC Hospital in Lancaster, SC.

He is preceded in death by his parents, the late Lula and Robert McCullough, and wife, Rosemary McCullough, brothers, David (Coot) McCullough, Thomas McCullough, sister, Lois Barkley, all of Rock Hill, SC, and daughter, Edwina Buford of Charlotte, NC.

He is survived by his daughters, Helen McCullough, Teresa McCullough, sons, Bobby McCullough, Jamie McCullough, all of Rock Hill, SC; nieces, Sallie Minor (James) of Charlotte, NC, and Sandra Knox, Eyvonne McCullough, both of Rock Hill, SC, and sister-in-law, Martha McCullough of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Bobby McCullough, Jr., Kashonda Caldwell, Darrius Caldwell, all of Rock Hill, SC, Isaiah Gash of Charlotte, NC , and the Nelson Family of Rock Hill, SC; He leaves behind a host of relatives and friends. There will be a Private Memorial Service. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved