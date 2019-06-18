James Michael "Jamie" Queen, 36, went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 16, 2019. He was born in California, son of Pete and Judy Queen. He graduated from Clover High School in 2001. He lived in South Beach for 8 years and recently returned home. He loved soccer, snowboarding and waterfalls.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Freddie Queen and wife Kerry of Mount Holly, a sister Angie Brooks and husband Jody of Clover, 2 nephews Zac Queen and Riley Brooks, 1 niece Kaylee Deese.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jamie will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Midway Baptist Church in York, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family's GoFundMe Page.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Queen family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in The Herald on June 18, 2019