James "Jimmy Joe" Mobley
1986 - 2020
Mr. James "Jimmy Joe" Mobley , age of 33, of 118 Patterson Court, Rock Hill, SC passed away on June 2, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. He was born on June 15, 1986 in Rock Hill, SC to Johnny Williams and Denise Ann Mobley. He loved his kids, spending time with family and friends and listening to music, making music and fixing cars. He loved cooking on the grill and making people laugh. He was preceded in death by son, Brenton Mobley. He is survived by mother, Denise Mobley, father, Johnny Williams; daughters, Ja'Miyah Mobley, Iyonna Douglas; sons, Isaiah Mobley, King Mobley; sister, Maria Mobley; brothers, Jarrard Mobley, Paul Mobley, Mario Mobley; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3pm - 8pm at Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Parker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
