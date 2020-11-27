Or Copy this URL to Share

James Mobley

September 30, 1970 - November 22, 2020

Fort Lawn, South Carolina - James "Inkie" Mobley 50, of 1014 First Class Dr. Fort Lawn SC, passed away on Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 at MUSC in Lancaster SC. Graveside service will be held on Monday Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion AME Zion Church #1 Cemetery in Catawba SC, with Rev. Michael Mackins officiating. Viewing 2-7pm on Sunday at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC .The family will receive friends at 3825 Victory Dr. Richburg SC.





