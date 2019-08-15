Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Mooney "Jim" Duncan. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

James Mooney Duncan, a World War II and Korean Conflict Air Force veteran and private pilot, took his last flight on August 13, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC. He was surrounded by his family.



Jim loved to fly, always telling his children, "If you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life."



With 95 years of life and a nearly flawless memory, he was the "go to" for historical and current affairs. Jim was always learning: reading, doing crosswords, and listening.



Believing that the secret to a long, happy life was continuing to stay active, Jim faithfully worked out at the YMCA five days a week for the past 25 years. He was also an avid golfer.



Having grown up in the Great Depression (b.1924), uncharacteristically he became more open, generous, and accepting.



Jim marveled with joy at his eleven grandchildren. When teasingly asked which one was his favorite, he replied, "The one I am with at the time."



Jim is survived by Fran, his loving wife of 38 years, his two daughters, Kim Morris of Indianapolis, IN, and Patti Ratcliffe of Charlotte, NC, his three sons, Jim Duncan of Charlotte, NC, Ron Duncan of Santa Cruz, CA, and Mike Davis of Charlotte, NC, eleven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 16 at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1300 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice and Community Care at PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Duncan family.



Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.

