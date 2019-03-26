Mr. James O. Dunham of 1012 Calhoun St., passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his residence. The funeral service will be 1 PM, Wednesday at the Robinson Funeral Home Chapel of Remembrance. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Catawba, SC. Mr. Dunham may be viewed Wednesday from 9 AM until the hour of service. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Dunham family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 26, 2019