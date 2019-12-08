James Patrick Williamson, 50, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones in Mount Pleasant, SC.
James was born on October 2, 1969, in Columbia, SC to Charles and Eva (Mulliken) Williamson. He was a resident of Rock Hill, SC.
He is survived by his wife, Holly (Chastain) Williamson; three daughters, Morgan, Regan, and Alayna; mother, Eva and brothers, Joseph and Timothy.
James was a beloved father and husband to his family, who were everything to him. He was a friend to all, and the only friend he didn't have was the friend he had not yet met. He was a man of deep faith and commitment to his church. He led his men's bible study group for which he enjoyed doing extensive research to produce thoughtful and insightful bible study material.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139 (www.als.net) or to Quest Youth Ministries at St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730 (www.stjohnsrh.org). Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365
Published in The Herald on Dec. 8, 2019