James Pratt Robinson
Mr. James Pratt Robinson, 69, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Robinson was born in York, SC, and was the son of the late Leon H. Robinson and the late Garyleen Nivens Robinson. Mr. Robinson was of the Christian faith worked in the construction industry. He enjoyed racing pigeons, fishing, deer hunting, and all sports

A memorial service for Mr. Robinson will be held 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with Reverend Michael Abbott, officiating. The family will greet friends from 3:00 pm until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Mr. Robinson is survived by his sister, Brenda R. Moss (Mas) of Hickory Grove; his brothers, John P. Robinson (Carol)(his twin brother), Eddie F. Robinson, all of York, and Leon H. Robinson of Rock Hill; his step-brother, Michael E. Nivens (Diane) of Jacksonville, FL; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving is his good friend, Patty Mason of Dallas, NC and Scott Lackey of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
