James "Jim" Charles Prill, Jr, 78, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 following a brief illness at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill.



A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Prill will take place at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Joe Pearce officiating.



Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania James relocated many times throughout his career, but was most recently a sixteen-year resident of Rock Hill, South Carolina. In his professional life, he was James. He was a graduate of Robert Morris College, a proud member of the Air National Guard, and a 25-year employee of General Motors. To his large group of friends, he was known as Jim. Everywhere he went, Jim made friends. Whether he was shopping at Aldi, sneaking into weddings to dance, golfing in Mexico, or touring his ancestral roots in San Rufo, Italy, Jim always returned home with at least one new friend. Quite often, he would return with a new address neatly printed for his Christmas card list. To his best friend and beloved wife of fifty-five years, he was Jimmy. Violet and Jimmy met in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1962 and married two years later. To Michael, he was Dad; a man who taught his son the value of work, the importance of family, and a deep love of Pittsburgh and its sports teams. To Emily, Sarah, and Matthew, he was Grandpa; an involved, dedicated grandfather, who with Violet, would regularly make the nine-hour trip to watch his grandchildren compete in sports. World traveler, avid Pittsburgh sports fan, golfer, and friend to all; he was known by these names: James, Jim, Jimmy, Dad and Grandpa.



Jim is survived by his wife, Violet Jamison Prill; his son, Michael (Kelly) Prill; his grandchildren Emily, Sarah, and Matthew; and many close friends to cherish his memory.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be made in Jim's name to St. Anne Catholic Church Building Fund,1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

