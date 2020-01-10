James Ralph Hamm, 87, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.



Born on May 24, 1932 in Newberry, he was the son of the late James Ira and Florence Eargle Hamm. He served during the Korean War in the US Army. Mr. Hamm retired after 37 years as an educator and coach. He retired from Lewsville High School in Richburg, SC and Fairmont High School in Fairmont, NC. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and the church Men's Club. He sang in the Men's Choir and the Chancel Choir and was a former Sunday School Teacher. He also sang with the Newberry Volunteer Singers.



Mr. Hamm is survived by his wife, Violet Simmons Hamm; sons, James Ralph (Mary Ann) Hamm, Jr. of Bahama, NC and Ira Bennett Hamm of Fayetteville, NC; daughters, Elizabeth Ann Young of Newberry and Mary Hamm (John) Keith of Rock Hill; five grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was predeceased by sisters, Emily Mitchell and Rachel Reeves.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Lawn, SC. Memorials may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church Renovation Fund, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, SC 29127.



McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC

