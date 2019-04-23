Mr. James Raymond McCloud, Sr., 86, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center, in Pineville, NC. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Chester Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home.
Mr. McCloud was born July 19, 1932 in Rock Hill, SC and was a son of the late James Harmon McCloud and Leslie Sweatt McCloud. He attended the schools of Rock Hill, SC and was retired from Springs Industries and Chester County Hospital. Mr. McCloud was a member of First Church of the Nazarene
He is survived by his children; Debra D. McCloud of Rock Hill, SC, Wayne O. McCloud ( Terry) of Chester, SC, James R. McCloud, Jr, of Chester, SC, Karen M. Wooten, of Winnsboro, SC, ; special niece, Julie McCloud, of Chester, SC; five grandchildren; Melissa R. McCloud, Del McCloud (Whitney) , Gregory Raymond Close , Michael Corey McCloud ( Chelsey) and Blake Wooten four great grandchildren; Jackson, Jonah, Landon and Zoe. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Griggs McCloud.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital Greenville, SC, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 23, 2019