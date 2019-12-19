Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Richard "Jim" Ervin. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Memorial service 4:00 PM Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Visitation Following Services Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James R. (Jim) Ervin 85 went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2019. A memorial service will be at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Palmetto Funeral Home at 2049 Carolina Place, Fort Mill, S.C with Pastor Karen Radcliffe officiating. Burial will be deferred to a later date. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the Chapel. Other visits may be made at each siblings' home.



Jim was born in the Indian Land Community of Lancaster County and moved to Fort Mill during his early childhood. Jim was the son of the late George R. Ervin and Essie Shaw Ervin. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Leliah E. Robinson and Ellen E. Hughes and two brothers, Albert Lee (Bubber) Ervin and infant Arnold Ray Ervin.



Jim was a 1953 graduate of Fort Mill High School and served in the United States Coast Guard. He was an assistant scout master in the 1960's at St. John's United Methodist Church. He worked at Springs Industries and retired as Corporate Purchasing Manager. Jim was a Masonic Brother at Catawba Lodge #56. He enjoyed traveling (especially to Charleston, S.C.) and was an avid gardener, enjoyed working in his flowers and bringing plants home from his travels and watching them flourish; proudly sharing them with others.



Jim is survived by his daughter, Gaye Mansfield, grandson Austin Mansfield of Lexington, Kentucky, and granddaughter, Sydney Mansfield of Oregon, one brother, Gene Ervin (Brenda), two sisters, Ida Mae (Tootsie) Massey and Hallie Conrad (Jerry). His extended family includes many nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O Box 1298, Fort Mill, S. C. 29716 or Shiners' Hospital for Children, Att. Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607

