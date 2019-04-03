Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert Anthony. View Sign

Mr. James Robert Anthony passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The funeral service will be 12:00 pm Thursday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 1781 Dunlap Roddey Rd, Rock Hill, SC. Burial with full Military Honors will be at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to: Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 1781 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Anthony family.

Mr. James Robert Anthony passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The funeral service will be 12:00 pm Thursday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 1781 Dunlap Roddey Rd, Rock Hill, SC. Burial with full Military Honors will be at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to: Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 1781 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Anthony family. Published in The Herald on Apr. 3, 2019

