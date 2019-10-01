Mr. Canty of 121 Lowry Street and formerly of Charlotte, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at MUSC Chester. Funeral Service will be 12 noon Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Richburg, SC. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. Viewing will be 3pm -7pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street Chester, SC and from 11:00 am until the hour of service at the Church. Family will receive friend at the home of his daughter Angela Canty 121 Lowry Street Chester. Funeral services are entrusted Christopher King's Funeral Home Chester, SC.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 1, 2019