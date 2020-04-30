James Robert Norman, 79, of Clover, SC, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
James Robert was born on November 7, 1940 in Fort Mill, SC. He was the son of the late Wilson N. Norman and Bessie McCorkle Norman. He was a Vietnam veteran who served over 20 years in the US Air Force, then retired as a Head of Maintenance at Heritage USA. He was a member of the Emmanuel Holiness Church in Clover, SC.
He is survived by his sons, Dennis Norman (Sheila), Wilson Norman, daughter in law, Selina Lynch Norman, sister, Sarah Meeks, five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Josette Smith Norman, son, James Norman, Jr., numerous brothers and sisters, and one grandson.
In memory of James Robert Norman memorials may be made to the Quilts of Valor Foundation, 2873 Forrest Hills Circle Rock Hill, 29732.
All services are private, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Norman family.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 30, 2020