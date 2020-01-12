James Quay Robinson, 70, of York, SC, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Reverend Scott Demers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Norman Robinson, 4 children and 10 grandchildren.
