James Rogers Davis, Sr. 96, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home. His public viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 2:00pm-7:00pm at Bratton Funeral Home, located at 1455 Filbert Highway, York, S.C.29745.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and health concerns, the Graveside Service will be attended by immediate family members only on Tuesday, May 5, at 11:00am. However, the service may be viewed live stream through New Home AME Zion Church's Facebook and YouTube pages. A Celebration of Life will take place later in the summer at a time when health officials deem we can safely congregate.



Rogers was born November 24, 1923 to the late, Will Davis and Amanda Meeks Davis and was the widower of Reber Williams Davis. He was a member of New Home AME Zion Church and served in the United States Army during WWII. Rogers was retired from Eastern Finishing Plant and he was an avid farmer. He is survived by his daughters, Helen Howse (of the home) and Jerline Galloway (Joe), sons, James R. Davis, Jr., Marx Davis (Mia), sisters, Sarah Graham and Geraldine Byous, grandsons (Maurice Worthy and Anthony Davis), granddaughters (Tara Davis and Tori Davis), and a host of extended grandchildren and great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in honor of James Rogers Davis, Sr. to



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Davis family.

