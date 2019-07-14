James "Rusty" Russell Efird, 44, of York passed away on July 8, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Rev. Bart Plaxco officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2PM Monday.
Rusty is survived by his wife, Darlene Jacobs Efird, mother, Patricia Dawn Efird-Blanchard, step-father, Donnie Blanchard, Sr., daughter, Amanda Nicole Sanderson of Pembroke, N.C., sister, Kimberly Dawn Messer Wood (Eric) of Rock Hill, aunts Vicky Holroyd (Rick Rivera), Libby Hinson of Rock Hill, cousins, Joshua Hinson (Reba) of York; Ashley Hinson of Rock Hill, Jennifer Holroyd of Lake Wylie, S.C., Chris Holroyd of Martinez, Ga., and several nieces & nephews, whom he loved dearly.
Published in The Herald on July 14, 2019