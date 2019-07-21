Mr. James William Stedman, 69, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at MUSC Chester Nursing Center.
The funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Revs. Ronald Chavis and Johnny Hefner officiating. Burial will be in Lando Cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Stedman was the son of the late Levi Arthur Stedman and the late Martha Funderburke Stedman. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Stedman; and his brothers, Robert "Pee Wee" Stedman and Wayne Stedman. He was retired from Lance with 20 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and watching sports. He was a member of the Chester Church of God.
Surviving are his wife, Connie Lowery Stedman; two daughters, Nancy Stedman of the home and Peggy Lewis of Rock Hill; his sister, Peggy Hefner of Lancaster; two brothers, Barry Stedman and Jeff Stedman, both of Fort Mill.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 pm-3:45 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Stedman's name to the Fountain of Life Church of God, 716 Lowrys Hwy, Chester, SC 29706.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on July 21, 2019