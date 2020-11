Or Copy this URL to Share

James ( Jimmy) Stevenson

March 17, 1943 - October 22, 2020

Seminole , Florida - A native of Rock Hill,SC now living in Seminole, Fl James Stevenson, 77, passed away peacefully October 22, 2020. He was a retired Finishing Room Foreman at Display Fixtures, Charlotte, NC. A memorial service will be held Sunday November 22 2020 at Garden Sanctuary Church Rock Hill, SC at 3 PM.





