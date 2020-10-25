James Stuart "Jeb" Moore, Sr., 64, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC with the Reverend Richard Carr officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the graveside service.
Jeb was born on December 29, 1955 in Rock Hill, SC. He was the son of the late Gilmore Stevens Moore and Rosanne Nichols Barnes. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Hollis Nichols (Jonathan), Anne Moore Oliphant (Drane), Neely Moore Allen (John), son, James Stuart Moore, Jr. (Kelsey), grandchildren, Annie, Maggie, Addie, McCain, Sarah, Paul, James, Luke, significant other, Jennifer Brandon, sisters, Martha Elliott, Louise Mickle (Ricky), brother, Stevie Moore (Beth), and former wife, Susan Hollis Moore.
In addition to his parents, Jeb was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances Harp and Rosanne Dover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Moore family.