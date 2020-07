Or Copy this URL to Share

James Sumter Thompson 75, 0f 107 Freedom Drive, Chester, SC passed away on Thursday July 23, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill, SC. Graveside Service will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. McKinley Woods officiating. Viewing 2-6 pm on Sunday at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC The family will receive friends at the home.



