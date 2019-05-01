Mr. James (Jimmy) Chapman Talley, 67 of 127 Murrah Drive went to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 28 at Magnolia Manor-Rock Hill.



A graveside service will take place on Thursday, May 2 at 11:00 AM at McKinney Chapel Church in Sunset, SC with Rev. Steve Hogg officiating.



A native of Camden, SC, Jimmy is predeceased by his father, James Louis Talley and mother, Maka Chapman Talley and his sister, Andrea Talley Davis. For many years Jimmy was in the York County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs group homes and participated in the Horizon Industries programs for special needs clients.



Surviving are his brother-in-law, Jim Davis and wife, Jackie Davis; niece, Lynn Marsh of Fort Mill; niece and her husband, Leigh and Paul Cunningham of Birmingham, AL; his four grand nieces, Savannah Leigh Marsh and Jessica Talley Marsh of Fort Mill, Chloe Grace Cunningham and Sophie Isabella Cunningham of Birmingham, AL.



The family will receive friends at the home of Jim Davis and after the graveside service at McKinney Chapel Church.



Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Rock Hill Building Fund.



Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Talley family in making arrangements.


