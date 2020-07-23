Mr. James Thomas Johnson Jr. of Newark N.J. peacefully passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 63. He was known to many of his family and friends as "Tom". He was a carpenter by trade and he had two strong God given talents, The ability to sing and able to grasp the skill of any musical instrument. He truly enjoyed music. James was born November 4, 1956 and raised in Newark, N.J. by the late James Thomas Johnson Sr. and Ella Louise Johnson. He was proceeded in death by one sister Janell Johnson of (N.J.) and the only great grand daughter Princess Ava Elizabeth Threatt of (S.C.). He is survived by his seven beloved Children. Four daughters : Mrs. Atleathia S. Wallace ( Eric) of Fort Mill SC, Jamilah Armstrong of Statesboro, Ga., Jessica Johnson ( Sincere King), Jalena Johnson both of Newark NJ. Three sons: Scott Johnson, James Johnson III, Justin Johnson all of Newark NJ. Two sisters : Christine Johnson, Terry Johnson both of Newark NJ. 18 cherished grandchildren and a host of Nieces and Nephews. He will be dearly missed by all. Local announcement entrusted to the King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester S.C. 29706.



