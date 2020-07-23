1/
James Thomas Johnson Jr.
1956 - 2020
Mr. James Thomas Johnson Jr. of Newark N.J. peacefully passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 63. He was known to many of his family and friends as "Tom". He was a carpenter by trade and he had two strong God given talents, The ability to sing and able to grasp the skill of any musical instrument. He truly enjoyed music. James was born November 4, 1956 and raised in Newark, N.J. by the late James Thomas Johnson Sr. and Ella Louise Johnson. He was proceeded in death by one sister Janell Johnson of (N.J.) and the only great grand daughter Princess Ava Elizabeth Threatt of (S.C.). He is survived by his seven beloved Children. Four daughters : Mrs. Atleathia S. Wallace ( Eric) of Fort Mill SC, Jamilah Armstrong of Statesboro, Ga., Jessica Johnson ( Sincere King), Jalena Johnson both of Newark NJ. Three sons: Scott Johnson, James Johnson III, Justin Johnson all of Newark NJ. Two sisters : Christine Johnson, Terry Johnson both of Newark NJ. 18 cherished grandchildren and a host of Nieces and Nephews. He will be dearly missed by all. Local announcement entrusted to the King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester S.C. 29706.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Memories & Condolences

July 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Love you. And thanks for taking care our dog Fluffy.
Stephanie Johnson
Family
July 13, 2020
Mary Johnson. I say I am honor to be his cousin. Tom was a funny guy kept me in great spirit always kept a smile on my face and joking, he also watch over me when I spent the night with his sister Tine at our young age. I am going to miss him so much love you cuz and may you RIP
Mary L Johnson
Family
July 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
LAMONT STANKWICH, CLARK, N.J.
Coworker
