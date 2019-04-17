Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie Cooper. View Sign

Mr. James Edward Cooper, 49, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn with Dr. V. Ray Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-5:45 pm at the church.



Born in Chester, Jamie was a son of Betty Williams Cooper of Edgemoor and the late Kenneth Lee Cooper. He was a lineman for the City of Rock Hill and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and youth leader. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his dogs. He was a true servant of the Lord in his church and his family.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cindy Hefner Cooper; his children, Megan Cooper Jordan (Daniel) of Fort Lawn, Wayne Alexander Cooper and Cody James Cooper, both of Edgemoor; his grandchildren, Isabelle Loralei Jordan and Colton Brooks Jordan; his siblings, Mickey Cooper of Edgemoor, and Jane Alice Cooper Starnes of Edgemoor.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jamie's name to Emmanuel Baptist Church, PO Box 397, Fort Lawn, SC 29714.

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

