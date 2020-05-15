Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie Terrell Nichols Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jamie Terrell Nichols, Jr., left this earth on May 5, 2020. Jamie graduated from Northwestern High School and went on to attend USC Columbia, majoring in Political Science and Philosophy. He went on to study law at Michigan State University, where he received his Juris Doctorate in May of 2017. During Jamie's time with us, he traveled to places like Croatia and Japan to study in their Universities. He gave his time and resources to civic, political, social, and religious institutions. Jamie will be mourned by many, including his parents, Jamie Sr. and Akisha C. Nichols; siblings, Christopher Emmanuel Long, Sky Nichols and Sophia Nichols; loving granny, Janie "Peggy" Nichols; grandpops, Bobby L. Cornwell; great-grandmother, Minnie Lee Agurs; uncles, Chris "Big Nick" Nichols, Bobby M. Cornwell, and William Young and Damien Cornwell; one aunt, Danielle Cornwell; and a host of family, friends, and brethren. A Memorial Tribute and "Reflection of Life" slide show will be held at 8:00pm Saturday, May 16th at Manchester Meadows Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Jamie Nichols Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 10174, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Nichols family.

