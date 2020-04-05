Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Johnson Bailey. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Lyons Johnson Bailey, 74, of Rock Hill passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 following a brief illness.



Jane was born on December 25, 1945 in Rock Hill to the late John and Helen Ferrell Lyons. She was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Fort Mill. Jane spent many years working in the jewelry business, she had worked for Brooks and Norman Hege Jewelers. Jane loved jewelry and she loved to attend auctions and go shopping. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. Jane will be remembered for the love of her church and the love she gave to her family.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Bailey.



Those left to cherish her memory include her son Darrell Ira Johnson, stepchildren Edward Bailey, Mark Bailey, Mickey Bailey, David Bailey, Pattie Lee Duncan and Rhonda Gail Bailey, sister Brenda Shore (Dickie). Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jane also leaves behind her two special dogs Patty and Tyson.



A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.



Due to the nations battle with the corona virus the services for Mrs. Bailey will be private at this time. The family will schedule a memorial service when possible for everyone to attend.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 333 US-21 BYP, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or a .



Online condolences may be registered at



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the Bailey family.

