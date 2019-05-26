Mrs. Jane LaRue McClintock, age 88, passed away the 24th May, 2019, at Wellmore of Tega Cay.
The funeral ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th, June, 2019, at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Ft. Mill, S.C. with the Rev. Becky Shirley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Mrs. McClintock was the daughter of the late William Stewart LaRue and Ruth Ralston LaRue. She graduated from Indiana University. Mrs. McClintock was a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, church activities, being with family and making friends. She was a lifelong member of PEO women's organization, garden clubs, women's church circles, and taught French, and also English as a Second Language. She leaves behind family and friends who are grateful for her loving spirit.
Surviving are her son, Mark LaRue McClintock and his wife, Caryn Daley McClintock of Dunedin, FL; her daughter, Lynn McClintock of Richmond, VA; her daughter, Kristin McClintock Reynolds and her husband, Christopher Reynolds of Ft. Mill, SC, and her "seven perfect grandchildren."
There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, Rock Hill, SC; The American Macular Degeneration Foundation; or Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Ft. Mill, SC.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on May 26, 2019