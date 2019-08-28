Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Westminster Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Jane Sumner Lowery, 64, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Reverend Mike Honeycutt and Don Gillespie, officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Burial is private.



Mrs. Lowery was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the daughter of Elizabeth Kinnison Sumner and the late Dr. Robert Ernest Sumner, Jr. She was a member of the first graduating class of Northwestern High School, and was a 1977 graduate of Clemson University. She was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Lowery worked as a dental assistant for a number of years. She enjoyed horseback riding, reading and writing in her blog, "Boy Is My Face Red." She was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter. She especially enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Janie."



Mrs. Lowery is survived by her husband of 42 years, Lewis Franklin Lowery, Jr.; their son, Lewis Franklin Lowery III (Elizabeth Beacham) and their children, Anne Wells Lowery, Elizabeth Marie Lowery and Emily McLendon Lowery; son, Robert Edward Lowery (Jennifer Nicole) and their children, Griffin Robert Lowery and Nora Ruth Lowery; daughter, Margaret Lowery Southwell (Robert Charles); sister, Elizabeth Sumner Moore (Gilmore Stevens); and brother, Robert Ernest Sumner III (Beverly Wilson).



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Lowery's name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Keystone, YCCADA, 199 S. Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Condolences may be made to the Lowery family at

