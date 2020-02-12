Mrs. Jane Threatt Workman, 82, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte, NC.
Mrs. Workman was born in Columbia, SC, and the daughter of the late Lewis Threatt and the late Edith Hartsell Threatt. She was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church and formerly work with Kendall Incorporated. She also owned and operated Janes Ceramic Shop. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Workman was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Workman, Sr and a granddaughter, Beth.
Services for Mrs. Workman will be 11:00 am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chaplin, 2133 Ebenezer Road with the Reverend Heather Baird and Mr. Jim Currence officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the funeral home and other times at the home.
Mrs. Workman is survived by her sons, William E. (Jean) Workman, Jr. of Rock Hill, Albert E Workman of York, SC, and Robert G (Barbara) Workman of Rock Hill, SC; her brother, Richard (Janice) Threatt of Rock Hill, SC; her sister, Norma (Thomas) Currence of Rock Hill, SC; and her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Workman's name to Antioch United Methodist Church, 930 West Rambo Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 12, 2020